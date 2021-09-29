Brokerages Set Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) PT at $17.52

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.52.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UMPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.64 price objective (down from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

UMPQ opened at $20.33 on Friday. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.78.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $320.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Umpqua during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

