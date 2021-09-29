Brokers Issue Forecasts for Purple Innovation, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research report issued on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The company had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities cut their target price on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $22.30 on Monday. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $41.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Purple Innovation by 43.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

