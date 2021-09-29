Brokers Set Expectations for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:XFLT)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust alerts:

Shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock opened at $8.59 on Monday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average of $8.95.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XFLT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 65,725 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Theodore J. Brombach bought 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Yogi Spence purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $80,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 39,288 shares of company stock valued at $333,997.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.