Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Shares Gap Up to $8.51

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.51, but opened at $9.15. Brooge Energy shares last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brooge Energy were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brooge Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:BROG)

Brooge Energy Ltd. operates as an independent oil refinery and storage company. It offers midstream oil storage and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded on April 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

