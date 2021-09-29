Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the lowest is $1.02. Burlington Stores reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 337.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year earnings of $9.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $9.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.47 to $11.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 100.00%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS.

BURL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.50.

BURL stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $303.18. 339,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,186. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $189.99 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 78.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,795,000 after purchasing an additional 920,430 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,688,000 after purchasing an additional 382,870 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 59.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,056,000 after purchasing an additional 292,627 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $82,578,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $73,006,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

