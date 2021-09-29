Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.06, but opened at $22.81. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas shares last traded at $22.53, with a volume of 450,043 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on COG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Johnson Rice cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $436,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,883,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $561,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,256 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 617,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 27,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $587,000.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average of $17.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

