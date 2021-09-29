CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Analysts predict that CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) will announce earnings of $1.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CAI International’s earnings. CAI International posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAI International will report full year earnings of $7.78 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $8.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CAI International.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.93 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 31.60%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair lowered CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE CAI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.94. 2,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.61. CAI International has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $56.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAI International in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAI International in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CAI International in the first quarter worth about $166,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CAI International in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of CAI International in the second quarter worth about $213,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

