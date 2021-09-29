Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) issued its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $331.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.40 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

CALM stock opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day moving average of $36.94. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 897.72 and a beta of -0.14. Cal-Maine Foods has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $43.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.76% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $13,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

