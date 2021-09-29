Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) issued its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $331.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.40 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share.
CALM stock opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day moving average of $36.94. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 897.72 and a beta of -0.14. Cal-Maine Foods has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $43.24.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.
About Cal-Maine Foods
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.
