Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,188 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Huntsman by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 399,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after buying an additional 10,637 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 4.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 118,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter worth about $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 6.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter worth about $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.21.

Huntsman stock opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.53%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

