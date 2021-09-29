Cambria Investment Management L.P. Raises Stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Universal were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UVV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,997,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,794,000 after buying an additional 241,357 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 47,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,661,000 after buying an additional 29,183 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,558,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after buying an additional 23,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of UVV opened at $48.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.65. Universal Co. has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $60.95.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $350.03 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 8.35%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%.

About Universal

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

