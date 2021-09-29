Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $834,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 14.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 20.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 32,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $46.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.86 and its 200 day moving average is $41.81.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $306.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.07 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PACW. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

