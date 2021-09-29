Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stake in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,706 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fisker were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Fisker by 1,197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Fisker by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fisker by 354.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the period. 23.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSR opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -37.80 and a beta of 0.94. Fisker Inc. has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $31.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.27.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSR. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

