Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.15% of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $714,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 181.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 31,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 401,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,299,000 after buying an additional 234,958 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDOW opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.