Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,399 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in UFP Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,880,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $749,344,000 after acquiring an additional 508,938 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in UFP Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,577,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,258,000 after acquiring an additional 21,031 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in UFP Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,375,000 after acquiring an additional 75,515 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in UFP Industries by 37.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,335,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,308,000 after acquiring an additional 362,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in UFP Industries by 9.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,126,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,430,000 after acquiring an additional 98,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,117.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on UFPI shares. Sidoti raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.