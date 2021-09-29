Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 25,819 Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.47% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF stock opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average of $45.90. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $35.58 and a 1 year high of $52.46.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator IBD 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator IBD 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.