Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,632,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,832,000 after acquiring an additional 127,392 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 18,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 41,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

NVCR opened at $119.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,392.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $107.90 and a 12 month high of $232.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.80.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVCR. Mizuho lowered their target price on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.14.

In related news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $74,644.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,816.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.54, for a total value of $183,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,859 shares in the company, valued at $13,556,080.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,457 shares of company stock worth $4,645,591 over the last ninety days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

