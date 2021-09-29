Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 520 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,300,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,223,000 after acquiring an additional 955,863 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,283,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,326,000 after purchasing an additional 905,279 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,321.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 879,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,547,000 after acquiring an additional 817,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,871,000. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Citigroup started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.47.

In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total value of $8,627,785.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 756,005 shares of company stock worth $73,963,689 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $105.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.52. The company has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.88 and a 52 week high of $105.68.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

