Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,086 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Children’s Place were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $84.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.26. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

PLCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Children’s Place currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.70.

In related news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $3,404,018.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

