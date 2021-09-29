Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.750-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.31 billion-$8.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.35 billion.

NYSE:CPB opened at $42.06 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $53.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.22.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 49.66%.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Campbell Soup from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Campbell Soup stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,208 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Campbell Soup worth $91,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

