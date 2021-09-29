Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $210.91

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$210.91 and traded as low as C$83.01. Canadian Pacific Railway shares last traded at C$84.50, with a volume of 2,486,862 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on CP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$116.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$106.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, September 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$212.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$89.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$208.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.42.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.02 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.07 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

