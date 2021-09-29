Capita (LON:CPI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.10

Capita plc (LON:CPI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 52.10 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 51.96 ($0.68), with a volume of 8574901 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.67 ($0.65).

CPI has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on shares of Capita in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Capita in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 58 ($0.76).

The stock has a market capitalization of £876.50 million and a P/E ratio of 3.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 45.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.23, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

