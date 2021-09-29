Capital Fund Management S.A. Boosts Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,893 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 605,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,237,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $580,512,000 after buying an additional 2,294,900 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at about $6,821,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.5% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 283,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after buying an additional 78,720 shares during the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SU opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The stock has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -60.91%.

SU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

