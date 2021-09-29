Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New $3.56 Million Investment in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 204,025 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 26.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 492,111 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after acquiring an additional 102,034 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 46.5% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,062,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,128 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 63.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,730 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,836,000 after acquiring an additional 618,955 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 197.2% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 204,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 135,791 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Johnson Rice cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.40.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $17.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $22.84.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

