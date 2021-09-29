Capital Fund Management S.A. Raises Stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of LiveRamp worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 970.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAMP opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.26. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $119.04 million for the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RAMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.30.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

