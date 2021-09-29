Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 33,846 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,846 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its position in shares of The New York Times by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of The New York Times by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of The New York Times by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of The New York Times by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The New York Times by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of The New York Times stock opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $58.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.24 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.23.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The New York Times had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

