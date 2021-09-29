Capital One Financial Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued on Thursday, September 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.76) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $29.90 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.82. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.