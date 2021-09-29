CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Trading Down 2.6%

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF)’s stock price was down 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 135,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,650% from the average daily volume of 7,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.54.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and invests in income-producing assets for retail purposes. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Office, and Integrated Developments. The Retail segment manages the retail properties in Singapore.

