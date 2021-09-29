Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.32. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.20.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.82 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 67.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 36,133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,343,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,455,000 after buying an additional 171,801 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,560 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after buying an additional 12,613 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 58.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 11,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

