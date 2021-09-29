CarMax, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for CarMax in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.86. William Blair also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.72 EPS.

KMX has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.50.

NYSE:KMX opened at $143.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax has a 1 year low of $84.70 and a 1 year high of $146.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24.

In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 26,097 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total value of $3,421,577.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 19,580 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $2,598,070.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,199.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,610 shares of company stock worth $23,556,971 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,342,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,745,000 after buying an additional 157,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,410,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,976,000 after buying an additional 110,834 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,570,000 after buying an additional 19,950 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 8.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,097,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,134,000 after buying an additional 324,857 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 113.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,041,000 after buying an additional 1,795,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

