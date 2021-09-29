Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,408,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,297 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $68,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 15.7% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 847,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,166,000 after buying an additional 115,159 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 192.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 196,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 129,477 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 16.1% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of CARR opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.44. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.