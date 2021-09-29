CashHand Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges (CHND)

CashHand (CURRENCY:CHND) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One CashHand coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CashHand has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. CashHand has a market cap of $155,886.42 and $1,558.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00019233 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001629 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 1,349.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000029 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000617 BTC.

CashHand Profile

CashHand is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 1,180,852 coins. CashHand’s official website is www.cashhand.info . CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CashHand

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

