Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SAVA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 22.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,102,000 after buying an additional 434,153 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 75.9% in the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,475,000 after buying an additional 215,686 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 26.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,322,000 after buying an additional 183,568 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 337.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after buying an additional 172,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 793.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 153,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAVA stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.70. The stock had a trading volume of 143,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,856,633. Cassava Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $146.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -163.89 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.81.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

