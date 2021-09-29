CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CBMB opened at $15.53 on Monday. CBM Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.80.

Get CBM Bancorp alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBM Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CBM Bancorp by 83.9% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CBM Bancorp by 68.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBM Bancorp by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBM Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $211,000. 15.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBM Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its loan portfolio includes one-to four-family real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, construction and land development, nonresident real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for CBM Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBM Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.