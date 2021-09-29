Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 557.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (down from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.71.

NYSE CE opened at $153.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.67. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $103.30 and a 12-month high of $171.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

