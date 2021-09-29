Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CELC. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

NASDAQ CELC traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.02. 102,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,301. Celcuity has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.59 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 27.51, a quick ratio of 27.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.68.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.73). Equities analysts forecast that Celcuity will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Celcuity in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

