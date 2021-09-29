Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.Celestica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Celestica stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,791. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46. Celestica has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Celestica had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLS. TD Securities upped their target price on Celestica from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Celestica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celestica stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Celestica were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.