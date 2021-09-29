Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Hits $1.01 on Major Exchanges

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $84.95 million and $1.19 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002395 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00055748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.71 or 0.00120820 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00011591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00174293 BTC.

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 84,505,161 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.