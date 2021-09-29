Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to $12.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of -198.20 and a beta of 3.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.77%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

