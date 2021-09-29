Centamin (LON:CEY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $105.63

Centamin plc (LON:CEY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 105.63 ($1.38) and traded as low as GBX 90.60 ($1.18). Centamin shares last traded at GBX 93 ($1.22), with a volume of 7,435,805 shares changing hands.

CEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 138 ($1.80) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 82 ($1.07) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centamin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 126 ($1.65).

Get Centamin alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 97.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 105.53.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is 1.02%.

In other Centamin news, insider Ross Jerrard bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £13,800 ($18,029.79).

About Centamin (LON:CEY)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.