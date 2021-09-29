Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) traded up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.26 and last traded at $6.20. 54,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,396,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.72.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 6.55.
In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $456,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 38.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 125.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $97,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029,158 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,493,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,147,000 after acquiring an additional 346,626 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 7.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 235,695 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 250.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 91.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,888 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
