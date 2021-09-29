Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML) to Issue GBX 8 Dividend

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share by the mining company on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CAML opened at GBX 231 ($3.02) on Wednesday. Central Asia Metals has a one year low of GBX 152.60 ($1.99) and a one year high of GBX 386 ($5.04). The stock has a market capitalization of £406.62 million and a PE ratio of 10.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 239.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 443.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Get Central Asia Metals alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CAML. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Central Asia Metals from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.