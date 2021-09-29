Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

Get Centrica alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CPYYY. Exane BNP Paribas raised Centrica from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Centrica from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a 55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.13.

CPYYY stock opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88. Centrica has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.38.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centrica (CPYYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.