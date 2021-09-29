Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Insider Justin Edge Sells 3,000 Shares

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) insider Justin Edge sold 3,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Justin Edge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Certara alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, Justin Edge sold 9,000 shares of Certara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $301,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $32.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion and a PE ratio of -102.00. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.93.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.69 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CERT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Certara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Certara in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Certara by 80,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Certara in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Certara in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Certara by 131.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.