CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.11

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$1.76, with a volume of 1910736 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.
CEU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.95.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$447.36 million and a P/E ratio of 12.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.67.
In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 32,400 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.54 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,009,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,094,494.48.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile (TSE:CEU)
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
