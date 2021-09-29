CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.11

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$1.76, with a volume of 1910736 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.

CEU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$447.36 million and a P/E ratio of 12.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.67.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$253.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 32,400 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.54 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,009,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,094,494.48.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

