Champlain Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 8,656,480 Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,656,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,313,000. Clarivate comprises 1.1% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at about $5,284,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,767,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,651,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,968,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,140,000. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Clarivate from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarivate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Shares of CLVT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.89. 31,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,532,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Clarivate Plc has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.95.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $445.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.80 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.