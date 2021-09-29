Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 47,685 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,847,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,685 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 4.88% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $197,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 11.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQUA stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.51. 2,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,913. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 82.26 and a beta of 1.90.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,987 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $436,103.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 50,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $1,651,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,959 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,750 in the last 90 days. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AQUA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.22.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

