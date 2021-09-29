Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 97,925 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,375,050 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 97,925 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 2.84% of UMB Financial worth $127,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in UMB Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,630,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 115.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total value of $205,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $252,322.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,436.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,230 shares of company stock worth $862,448 over the last three months. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

Shares of UMBF stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $47.85 and a one year high of $99.98.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $332.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

