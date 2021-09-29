Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Receives C$8.28 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.28.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHE.UN shares. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective (down previously from C$9.00) on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

CHE.UN traded down C$0.16 on Wednesday, hitting C$7.01. 196,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,133. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$4.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.04. The stock has a market cap of C$726.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.91%.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

