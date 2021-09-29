Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Makes New Investment in CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

CF Acquisition Corp. V stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.18. 5,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,169. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.08. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $11.67.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.