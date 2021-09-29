Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Purchases New Holdings in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in RXR Acquisition by 35.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 34,994 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its stake in RXR Acquisition by 63.3% during the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $5,898,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $654,000.

Get RXR Acquisition alerts:

Shares of RXRAU stock remained flat at $$9.90 during trading hours on Wednesday. 208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,724. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $10.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXRAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU).

Receive News & Ratings for RXR Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXR Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.